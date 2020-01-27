Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Sara Ali Khan: THESE looks from yesterday are worth a glimpse

From slipping in a chic satin gown to dressing up like the tricolour, all these looks from yesterday just can’t be overlooked. Check it out!

Whenever we find ourselves in a fashion related state of confusion, we only look up to our beloved leading ladies of Bollywood. They have mastered the art of being on top of their fashion game. From red carpet events to a quick gym run, they throw major OOTD inspiration our way and boy are we grateful for that! Be it styling a crisp white shirt or pulling off a tulle loaded gown at an international red carpet event, there is no holding back these divas. Yesterday they yet again served us with some impeccable looks. So let’s browse through all the best looks from the day gone by.

Jonas

First up we have the stunning Priyanka Chopra Jonas in a satin beige gown by Nicolas Jebran. The halter neck dress which was knotted together at her nape left her back bare and sculpted her perfect body. The dress had exquisite drapery at the waist with the silky satin fabric pulled together at the side seam. The dress’s thigh high slit cascaded in a lovely train. She completed her look with a pair of satin pumps of the same tint by Stuart Weitzman. And what’s a party without some diamonds? The diva also opted for sleek earrings by Bulgari. For her glam look, she opted for tousled waves and perfectly done smokey eyes with a nude lip tint. The risky yet classy look won our hearts!

Kiara Advani

You think you love checks but Kiara Advani definitely loves them way more than you do! Yesterday the diva stepped out drenched in gingham checks. She opted for a pair of black and white gingham checks pants with front slit detailing. Pairing the checkered pants was a sleeveless gingham checks coat with notched lapel detailing. The coat was pinched in at the waist with buckle belt. The coat also featured slash flap pockets on both sides. She topped off her look with a pair of angular reflectors and stilettos. Now one might think this is all the gingham she wore, you aren’t quite right. The Good Newwz actress also carried a luxurious Christian Dior arm candy swamped in black and white gingham checks!

Sara Ali Khan

It is a no brainer that Sara Ali Khan loves a good ol’ salwaar kameez more than anything. She has been papped quite a few times being her peppy self in a simple suit. On the occasion of Republic Day, the Love Aaj Kal actress put a new spin to her ensemble. She stepped out literally dressing like the Indian tricolour! She paired her white kurta with a saffron dupatta and green leggings. Apparently this wasn’t it for Sara. She took it up a notch by ornamenting her look with navy blue bangles and earrings.

Yesterday the Malang actress was papped on her way out and about the town in the most perfect brunch outfit. Disha Patani opted for a snug-fitted floral mini-skirt and paired it with a lilac tank top pulled together in a knot exposing her toned midriff. She also carried a colourful sequin pouch bag. For her glam look, she opted for minimal makeup and effortless waves.

Glamourous gowns to chic street style, all the looks from yesterday had something new to offer. Which look was your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

