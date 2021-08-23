Priyanka Chopra Jonas shows how to celebrate Raksha Bandhan in a super comfy chic dress by Verb; Yay or Nay?

Dresses come with an endless appeal making not just for a chic statement but the one that’s bound to look glam breathtakingly gorgeous. You don’t have to think through the hassle of styling it up, just take how 'get jabbed in these outfits' became a trend. People chose the easy route and dresses without sleeves were the chosen ones too.

Jonas’ latest dress had us stop and take an instant style tip. Yesterday after 5 years she celebrated Raksha Bandhan with her younger brother, Siddharth Chopra as she quoted. Seen in a Verb by Pallavi Singhee ivory dress, she looked as natty as always. No matter the location, our very own desi girl looked fabulous and wow! The maxi outfit came with drop shoulders making for a relaxed and breathable fit, it also entailed floral embroidery work in black and gold hues that were woven with sequins and thread on a georgette base. It also created an effect of a tiered dress, this is ideal for the summery sky and also works quite the magic under the gloom.

The Sky Is Pink star was styled by Ami Patel who chose to accessorise Priyanka’s dress with an opera necklace that bore matching black and gold beads. Her hands bore silver bracelets, a little contrast details help, and here’s proof. And suede black boots sealed the festive look with oomph.

