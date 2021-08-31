Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Shraddha Kapoor: 5 Actresses who looked like a dream in handloom outfits

With August coming to an end, a lot of festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi and Diwali are lined up. And if you are someone who likes to have your outfits decided well in advance, then you have landed in the right place. Take styling tips and inspiration from our B-town divas and embrace Indian handloom outfits this festive season.

Shraddha Kapoor has maintained her girl-next-door-image and she always dresses up like the kind of girl you would want to take home to meet your mom. She looked like a perfect desi girl as she opted for a classic route in a bright purple banarasi silk saree paired with an emerald green blouse. The Ok Jaanu actress teamed the ensemble with a stunning gold choker and jhumkas. The traditional gajra and dark hued eyes only made the look more traditional!

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor was seen shining bright like a daisy as she dressed up in a canary yellow silk brocade kurta and lehenga set by Payal Khandwala. Karisma paired her yellow kurta with gold jewellery as she opted for a statement maangtikka, jhumka earrings and a bangle. She rounded off her ensemble with a gold potli bag which she wore around her wrist.

Jonas

Count on our Desi girl to make a bold statement in every look that she dons. Priyanka was seen dolled-up in a monochrome blue saree from the limited Ekaya x Masaba collaborative collection. The handwoven silk saree featured pomegranate motifs detailing on it and was teamed with a plain deep blue sleeveless blouse. The Jee Le Zara actress sealed the look with matching bangles, jhumka earrings and a statement ring.

Alia Bhatt was seen standing up for a cause while making it fashionable as she wore a customised handloom lehenga that was decked in panels made from artwork by children from the Art of Living Free Schools. The baby pink outfit featured a voluminous skirt that was artistically embroidered in colourful shades and a minimalistic matching sleeveless blouse. The attire was completed with a matching net dupatta with a thin embroidered border. Alia complemented the attire with rustic silver jewellery like jhumka earrings and chunky bangles.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara is popular for her fuss-free and edgy sense of style. She also loves her salwar sets and has been seen dressed in minimal salwar sets a number of times. For her grandmother’s birthday, she chose a peach cotton handloom kurta and sharara set. The outfit was extremely simple and featured minimal zari work and a matching dupatta. Sara maintained the simplicity of the ensemble by ditching the accessories and simply opting for a silver kada.

Which actress looked the best in a handloom outfit according to you? Let us know in the comments below.

