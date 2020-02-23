From Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Shraddha Kapoor; You need to have a glimpse of ALL the looks from yesterday

From runway ensembles to promotional wardrobe, here are all the looks from the day gone by. Check it out

From runway trends to gorgeous promotional wardrobe, fashion has become one of the most integral parts in Bollywood. Every celebrity now makes sure to look their best wherever they go and there’s absolutely no denying that! They are always trying to raise the bar high with their fashion choices and yesterday it proved to be no different. So, here are all the looks from the day gone by:

First on the list is Priyanka Chopra Jonas who took to the runway in a gorgeous black ensemble. The actress chose for a strapless number and draped a black sheer cloth around which was later cinched at the waist with an embellished belt. Adding to the look, she styled it with bold graphic eyeliner and a statement top-knot.

Next on the list is Shraddha Kapoor who stepped out for the promotions of her new movie, Baaghi 3. For the day out, the actress opted for a white embellished tee that was tucked into a long flared blush pink skirt. Brushed open curls, soft smokey eyes and a neutral glam completed her look.

Moving on, we have Deepika Padukone who strutted out of the airport lobby in the comfiest attires. For the travel, she chose to keep it simple in a pair of black biker shorts that she paired with a white oversized shirt. The actress then layered the look with a blue denim jacket and completed it with a pair of white sneakers.

Lastly, we have Malaika Arora who looked like a summer dream in a yellow gown by Georges Chakra. The one shouldered gown featured statement ruffled sleeves that later transcended into a flowy dress. A thigh-high slit gave us a peek at her long toned legs while the flowy fabric gracefully brushed the floor. Side parted curls, soft smokey eyes and a neutral lip made for a stunning look.

