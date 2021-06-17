  1. Home
Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Soccer World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe signed by Victoria's Secret to REBUILD brand

In a desperate attempt to rebuild the lingerie fashion house's brand and appeal to a broader market, VS has signed the actor and Soccer World Cup winner!
Renowned lingerie brand Victoria's Secret has been called out for only featuring traditionally tall and thin models in lingerie pieces and for their fashion show. Ed Razek, former Chief Marketing Officer had also made statements and claimed that nobody wanted to see plus-size or transgender models walk the runway and declared the show as a "fantasy".

In a desperate attempt to rebrand the lingerie fashion house, Page Six style learnt that Priyanka Chopra Jonas and soccer World Cup winner Megan Rapione have been signed on by the brand. But this doesn't mean you can expect to see the White Tiger actress and the World Cup winner modelling his lingerie. Both the women are being hired as spokespeople instead and are set to appear on podcasts and more to help recover the brand.
There has been no update on whether or not Victoria's Secret will stock smaller sizes in the store and cater to curvier women.

The cause, according to what a source revealed to Page Six Style, is that the idea behind this is cause-driven and that VS needs this if they want to stay afloat. "The brand was stuck in an era that never evolved. It's a different world now," the insider reportedly said.
The idea is that this new generation of the brand would be able to offer inclusivity and be a community for the outsiders looking in, wanting to be part of it.

What are your thoughts on this news? Comment below and let us know.

