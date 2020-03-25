Priyanka Chopra Jonas is summer ready: 8 times the actress proved she has the best sunglass collection EVER

Our Desi Girl not only has a fantastic taste in outfits, but she also seems to have a drool-worthy collection of sunnies! Check them out.

An ardent sunglass lover, Jonas seems to have the appropriate one for every occasion. Whether she is walking her dog Diana, heading out to the airport, attending an event, running errands or even at fashion shows, PeeCee just cannot get enough of sunnies. She seems to have every single shape from classic round Lemon frames to the iconic cat-eye frames or even oversized ones perfect for the resort, she manages to make a fashion statement in each and every one of her pairs. Her sunglasses are proof that she doesn't have fantastic taste in just outfits and shoes, but her favourite accessories aka sunnies as well!

Taking us back to the '80s, PeeCee wore see-through blue sunnies that were a big hit in that era. She matched them with her blue dress to look her stylish best in them, even while indoors!

Looking like she was walking straight off the runway, Priyanka wore rectangle shades with a satin blue slip dress that made her look like the ultimate Hollywood diva.

Proving that no sunglasses are too big, we love how she sported this oversized pair with a feathered mini sweater dress. Oversized sunnies clearly rule the world!

Even while walking her dog Diana, PeeCee made for a chic look in a head-to-toe denim look with her favourite accessory - rectangle red-framed sunnies to hide behind even when she is feeling (and looking) blue!

Turning the streets into her runway, PeeCee wore yet another pair to make for the chicest look. She looked like the ultimate showstopper in a black and white monochrome fringe dress and a pair of black sunnies that gave her a poker face.

Nothing screams summer like a pastel green gingham dress, glossy straight hair and chic sunglasses many shades darker than her brunette locks.

For the ultimate holiday look, all one needs is a breezy summer dress and a pair of smart, dark sunnies to complete it. And nobody better than Piggy Chops to show us how to do it!

A must-have for every beach look apart from a bright and colourful bikini, is the pair of super-cool and suave sunnies to complete the look. Case in point - Priyanka Chopra's look on a yacht.

Bonus

Clearly, the actress loves sporting sunnies no matter the outfit. Case in point, this pair of cat-eye glasses she wore with her emerald green Sabyasachi saree. Sarees and sunnies, yes please!

Which of her sunnies do you want to get your hands on? Comment below and let us know!

