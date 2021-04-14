Priyanka Chopra Jonas' summer style involves EVERY kind of dress from denim to ruffles & we are taking notes

In the sweltering heat, pants are clearly not an option. Mrs Jonas swears by some simple yet fun summer dresses that can seriously upgrade your wardrobe. Take a look!

Summer is a season that can either be painful or playful depending on your mood. It is the perfect time to pull out your favourite summer prints, florals and bright-hued outfits. At the same time, wearing pants is a total pain because of how hot and sticky it can get. A fair compromise is picking out a dress. If there's someone who has the best collection of summer dresses, it has to be Jonas. Here are her top looks that we love!

When on vacation, The White Tiger star looked like little miss sunshine in a bright yellow dress with a floral print on it. The wrap-style high low number featured a ruffle hem. We love how her bright orange belt and shoes added a pop of colour to this.

If maxis are still too much for you in this heat, we suggest you pick out a mini tiered denim dress as PeeCee did. Looking carefree in the dress with exaggerated sleeves, this one is perfect to soak up the sun or lounge at home in - whichever you're doing!

Heading out to a brunch and need inspiration? Chopra's monochrome chiffon dress with a thigh-high slit and plunging neckline is sexy enough to add a touch of glam and chic enough to sport to brunch. Add a statement belt like she did to show off your curves.

If you're one of those people who feels the chills easily, we recommend you take note of this look of the desi girl. She threw on a neutral-tone warm knit cardigan over her floral mini dress for sudden chilly evenings.

While one pieces are extremely easy to wear, they are also very chic. Case in point, PeeCee's bright tangerine hued maxi dress featured a halter and plunging neckline. This makes for the perfect pool attire or something to lounge in on a romantic date night at home!

Making a strong case for wrap-style dresses, we also love this red and black fun number that the actress posed in. The maxi dress bore a thigh-high slit and she styled it with high boots. Ditch those and pick out a pair of strappy heels or sandals for the ultimate summer-girl look.

Which of Priyanka Chopra's summer dresses is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :priyanka chopra instagram

