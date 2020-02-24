Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Taapsee Pannu: THESE incredible looks from the day gone by can’t be missed

The leading ladies of Bollywood always ace their fashion game and there is no denying that. Yesterday, they took fashion to a whole new level. Take a look!

For as long as we can remember, astonishing over our beloved Bollywood ladies has been our first introduction to fashion. They were our go-to people for spotting the hottest trends, colours and silhouettes for as long as we can remember. The dynamic still hasn’t changed. We still look up to them whenever we find ourselves stuck in a fashion muddle or whenever we are looking for a new trend to rock. Yesterday our leading ladies served us with some stunning looks and overlooking them is nothing short of a crime.

On her way to the airport last night, Priyanka Chopra Jonas kept it simple in an ebony coloured outfit. The diva opted for a comfortable oversized hoodie and paired it with snug fit black joggers. She also slipped on a pair of black sneakers. Keeping her skin makeup free, she let down her voluminous locks. Priyanka completed her look with an ultra-expensive Chanel arm candy.

To promote her latest feature Thappad, Taapsee Pannu decided to give a subtle nod to sustainability. The diva has been eloquently creating two stunning looks with the same piece of apparel. Yesterday she opted for a floral jacket dress by Pink Porcupines and paired it with deep red strappy heels. The dress was pinched in at the waist with a slim knot detailing. She styled her look with huge golden hoops by Azotiique. She later on repeated the same dress as a long jacket over her neon green tee and checkered skirt. The skirt featured a pastel colour palette, a wide buckle belt and a patch pocket. She topped off the second look with a pair of beige heels.

Taapsee Pannu served us with yet another gorgeous look yesterday. She opted for a black and olive green button down dress by Notebook which featured a beige placket and flap pocket detailing. The Thappad actress completed her look with a pair of sleek black heels. She repurposed the same button down shirt dress as a jacket over a pair of blue denim and a black turtleneck. She completed her look with a pair of golden hoops by Minerali and a chic hairdo.

For an event yesterday, the stunner Jacqueline Fernandez opted for a pristine white pantsuit. She paired her white flared pants by Rita Vinieris with a button down vest by Nirmooha. She layered her outfit with a sharply tailored blazer which featured notch lapel detailing by Rita Vinieris. She completed her look with a lace bracelet by Shehla Khan and necklace by Mahesh Notandass. She side swept her wavy locks and topped off her look.

Which look from the day gone by is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

