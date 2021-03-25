Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Tara Sutaria: 5 Fun ethnic outfits to celebrate Holi in the most colourful way

The celebration of colours is on its way and you better get ready with stunning outfits to look vibrant and fabulous for the day. Take cues from these beauties to wear the perfect Holi attire.

The one celebration that we all are awaiting in this dry month of March is Holi. Holi is all about colours, water guns, making new friends and sharing sweets. Though this year, the celebration has hit us differently due to the pandemic we are not going to let it affect our outfit choices. A stunning outfit to embrace all the colours is a memory for a lifetime. Last year Isha Ambani’s Holi party saw A-list celebrities in gorgeous ethnic outfits drowning in vibrant colours and fabulous outfits. Let’s take inspiration from these celebrities to look drop-dead gorgeous in ethnic ensembles for Holi 2021.

The nation’s favourite couple Jonas and Nick Jonas opted for a matching graceful kurta set by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The couple seemed to have super fun at the Holi party hosted by Isha Ambani and their happy pictures were all over the internet. Peecee’s white kurta set bore multi-coloured floral embroidered patterns and her hubby matched her outfit in a white kurta-pyjama set. Both were spotted in matching yellow shoes too. Their ivory number were in shades of yellow and pink by the end of the celebration and we absolutely loved the couple’s fashion pick for the day.

The host of the star stud party of Holi 2020, Isha Ambani looked elegant and stunning in a classy ethnic Anarkali floral suit from the label Picchika. The sleeveless outfit came with a sheer dupatta which featured the label’s signature floral print cutting an easy-breezy silhouette. With ethnic juttis from Needledust and simple hoop earrings, she rounded off her Holi-ready look.

A stunning number perfect for a grand Holi celebration is Athiya Shetty’s white lehenga from House of Masaba. The star contrasted her ivory outfit with emerald jewellery and looked ethereal in her ethnic ensemble. The low sweetheart neckline of her blouse gave a romantic spin to her outfit and her fabric heavy dupatta came with a clunky bottom. Dewy makeup and nude lips rounded off her look. You can wear it for a wedding ceremony or tie your hair back into a bun and slay the Holi look.

Looking back at Holi 2020, the queen of effortless fashion, rocked a black and white chic lehenga and styled up with oxidised ornaments. Her black tiny bindi painted the picture perfectly and we couldn’t take our eyes off her. Her white outfit bore embroidery in maroon and black and the star looked absolutely stunning. Silky straight hair and radiant glam rounded off her look.

Putting her most fashionable foot forward, Tara Sutaria wore an elegant floral lehenga for her movie promotional event and we think this stunning floral number from Picchika can be your perfect pick to outshine others at your Holi celebration. Upholding the lehenga’s subtle grace Tara ditched the accessories and left her hair open in soft curls to complete her regal look.

Which star's outfit are you gonna take inspiration from for this Holi? Tell us in the comments below.

