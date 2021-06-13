Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Taylor Swift to Deepika Padukone: ALL the celebs who STUNNED in Zuhair Murad gowns

Lebanese fashion designer Zuhair Murad is a popular pick among celebrities for their red carpet appearances. Take a look at the most stunning ensembles so far!

For red carpet appearances, celebs make sure they are dressed to the nines. Glistening gowns, lace, embellishments, embroidery and so much more finer detailing goes into picking an outfit. A popular choice for red carpet appearances is Lebanon-based fashion designer Zuhair Murad.

Jonas and Jennifer Lopez have worn the designer's creations multiple times making it hard for us to pick a favourite. Take a look!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

At her maiden Oscars in 2016, Priyanka Chopra Jonas picked out a white strapless dress by the designer. The embellished number featured a sheer bodice and stunning white floral applique work on the mermaid silhouette gown which also bore a sweeping train. Soft makeup and diamond earrings completed the actor's red carpet look.



At the Cannes Film Festival, Deepika Padukone made hearts stop in yet another white Zuhair Murad gown on the red carpet. Her gown also featured a sheer material with a mermaid silhouette and white applique work throughout. With an attached sheer cape, the Piku star looked no less than a Disney princess! Her long mane styled into romantic waves and soft makeup completed her look.



At the IIFA Awards, Alia looked drop-dead-gorgeous in an unusual black ball gown by Zuhair Murad. Her gown bore a sweetheart neckline and a dramatic gown with silver embellishments all through. Sleek hair, smokey eyes and minimal makeup completed her glamorous look.

Jennifer Lopez

At the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, JLo looked ultra-glamorous in a shimmery blue and black gown. Her strapless number bore a fan-like pleated attachment that added some drama to her look. Her gown also bore a thigh-high slit and blue stilettos. Romantic glossy waves, smokey eyes and glossy glittery nude lips completed the diva's look.

Taylor Swift

For the Grammys back in 2012, when she took home not one but two awards, the Folklore singer picked out a golden gown for her golden moment. Taylor Swift's Zuhair Murad ensemble featured a high neck and a heart-style chest cut-out along with a body-hugging silhouette and floor-sweeping train. Her blonde hair was styled to perfection with her bangs taking centre stage, scarlet red lips and kohl-lined eyes completing her look.

Zendaya

For the MTV Movie and Video awards, Zendaya picked out an unusual Zuhair Murad outfit. Her gown was neither too glamorous nor did it draw attention. The simple sheer green ensemble bore a plunging v-neckline and floral applique on the outfit. She styled the olive green number with gold stilettos, cropped locks styled into waves and simple but glamorous makeup.

