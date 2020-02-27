Priyanka Chopra Jonas' winter look has a Fendi jacket & blast of colours to twin with Nick Jonas: Yay or Nay?

PeeCee looked her stylish best as she stepped out in the streets of New York City and we are taking notes on winter dressing from her!

While we are on the brink of summer, is still wearing the cosiest and most comfortable winter outfits. The actress who is back in New York City with hubby Nick Jonas, stepped out and showed off her impeccable street style, giving us major street style goals and making us wish we could take out our winter outfits yet again!

As she finally arrived back to her apartment, Priyanka opted for a comfortable outfit to keep warm in, in the chilly weather. PeeCee picked out an orange turtleneck ribbed sweater and paired it with a flowing white pair of waffle-print lose pants. The former Quantico actress further accessorised this with a pair of cream boots, a black slingback with silver rivets on it, black sunnies and she carried with her a Fendi logo printed jacket for her travels.

Her smooth brown textured hair was covered with a black beanie to keep warm and a swoosh of red lip tint completed her look.

Dressed in a more casual attire and subtly twinning with Priyanka, Nick Jonas opted for a grey hoodie that bore an orange cap attached. He haired this with black track pants and pristine white sneakers. A New York Yankees cap and a black leather clutch.

Despite being on a long flight from Mumbai to New York, we thought Priyanka Chopra looked ravishing and had her style game on point. The bright orange perfectly contrasted the basic white, making for an interesting combination.

What are your thoughts on Mrs. Jonas' look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :getty images

