Priyanka Chopra Jonas's pink Cristina Ottaviano gown at the Golden Globes Awards 2020 is an absolute WINNER

Priyanka Chopra & husband Nick Jonas looked absolutely perfect as they attended the 77th Golden Globes Awards in California.

2020 has begun and this calls out for the awards season to start as well. Kickstarting the season is the prestigious 77th Golden Globes Awards 2020 which is being held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, California. The Golden Globes Awards honors the contribution of the artists from the film and television fraternity from the year gone by. Needless to say, all the stalwarts and big wheels from the glamour and entertainment industry glide down the red carpet looking their very best.

Our very own desi girl, Jonas who is literally on a mission of global domination will be presenting at the esteemed awards show. The actress glided down the red carpet and took our breath away. Chopra Jonas opted for an outfit by Cristina Ottaviano. Her look featured a strapless gown with off the shoulder sleeves. The fitted bodycon gown featured a short train and complimented her body really well. She styled her look with hair left open in old Hollywood style, filled in brows, a deep red lip, Bulgari jewellery and ear studs.

To be honest, we think that the look is extremely classy and Priyanka without a doubt pulls it off extremely well. We love the look from head to toe.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas also attended the Pre-Golden Globes Party wherein PeeCee opted for an Elie Saab number and looked extremely pretty. What do you think of Priyanka Chopra Jonas's red carpet outfit? Doesn't she look pretty? Comment below and let us know.

