Priyanka Chopra Jonas's pre Grammy look involves a satin Nicolas Jebran gown & Bulgari jewellery: Yay or Nay?

When it comes to looking good and dressing up, lessons can always be learnt from our favourite B-town divas. is one of them who manages to pull of any look. From the airport to the red carpet, her outfits spell chic with just the right amount of glam. Today, with yet another new look, the actress didn't disappoint!

For a pre-Grammy party that Chopra is attending, she opted for a sleek and simple ensemble. Styled by Mimi Cutrell, PeeCee opted for a halter neck satin gown by Nicolas Jebran in a beige/ivory shade. the sleek gown was ruched at her waist and featured a slit from waist down, adding some risqué to her otherwise classy look. Her dress ended with a short train at the back. The halter-neck was also tied at the nape of her neck, leaving her back bare!

To accessorise, Chopra didn't go all-out but instead opted for subtle statement pieces. Stuart Weitzman pointy-toe heels in the same shade as her dress and sleek earrings by Bulgari ensured her accessories were on point.

For her glam, The Sky is Pink actress opted for a flawless base over which there was loads of blush that gave her the pinkest cheeks. Her kohl-lined eyes were defined well and creamed up with gold lids making them stand out while her lips were prepped in her favourite shade of brown to give off a natural pouty look.

Chopra's short locks were parted in the centre and tousled to perfection.

We are floored by Priyanka's latest look and cannot get enough of it. It is classy, fabulous and ensured she looked perfect for the occasion.

What are your thoughts on PeeCee's pre-Grammy look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

