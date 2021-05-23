Priyanka Chopra Jonas's tinted sunglass collection is drool worthy: 5 Pieces we want to STEAL this summer

PeeCee can't get enough of sunglasses and tinted frames have been her favourite pick. Here are some of the ones we love!

If there's one accessory that Jonas' outfit isn't complete without, it is sunglasses. No matter the weather, PeeCee is never ready to leave her summer staple behind. She often shows off her collection of frames both while running errands and on red carpets and during events! While we do love her dark glasses, we've come to fancy the diva's retro tinted sunnies as well. Take a look!

Spotted at the airport, the actress didn't give two hoots about what time of the day or night it was. She picked out a pair of rose-tinted sunglasses that matched her faux fur pink coat and matching shoes to give us one hell of an airport look as she made her way back to the bay!

Who said sunglasses can't be worn with sarees? Casually breaking the norms, the diva picked out yet another pair of rose-tinted oversized sunnies that matched her pastel pink Sabyasachi saree. She put forth a modern yet feminine look in the outfit and added accessories like statement diamond earrings and roses to her hair.

It seems like Mrs Jonas has a favourite colour when it comes to her tinted sunnies! For a red carpet event, the White Tiger actress paired her tweed Chanel jumpsuit with a pair of retro pink mini frames that bore darker pink-tinted glass. Statement layered necklaces and a box clutch were additional accessories she piled on.

Tinted yellow sunglasses were one of the biggest sunglass trends at one point with every celebrity sporting their version of it. PeeCee too took on the trend as she made the streets of New York her runway in a cosy outfit, a statement Fendi belt and yellow-tinted sunnies.

Showing us that no shade is too experimental for her, Mrs Jonas even styled her blue Kate Spade outfit with a pair of matching sky blue tinted rimless sunglasses and showed us how it is done!

We're crushing hard on them all! Which of PeeCee's tinted sunglasses would you want to wear this summer? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: 10 Times Deepika Padukone made red her go to shade for the PERFECT desk to dinner looks

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×