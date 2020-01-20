Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor: Best and Worst Dressed looks from Umang 2020

From Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Katrina Kaif to Salman Khan to Varun Dhawan to Janhvi Kapoor, to name a few are celebrities who were spotted at the event last night. So let's find out the best and worst dressed from Umang 2020.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Our desi girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas was in the country and she marked her presence by attending the Umang 2020 show. PeeCee looked extremely stunning as she opted for a royal blue Masaba x Ekaya saree. The actress styled her look with blow-dried open hair, filled in brows, deep lip, blue bangles and drop silver earrings.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif looked absolutely radiant as she stepped out in a white and gold saree. Her simple net saree featured golden work on it and was paired with a strappy heavily sequinned blouse. She styled her look with side parted brushed open hair, filled in brows, pink cheeks and strappy heels.

Janhvi Kapoor

22 year old Janhvi Kapoor was also present at the event. The Dhadak actor opted for a red Manish Malhotra saree. Her look included a red drape with heavy sequinned border which she teamed up with a sequinned strappy blouse. Janhvi styled her look with loosely curled hair, a fresh face of makeup and no accessories. There’s no denying that she looks pretty but we aren’t sure if the look goes well with the event.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan dressed like her real self. The diva opted for a simple white chikankari suit with matching churidaar and dupatta. She kept her look minimal as she opted for simple center parted open hair with silver oxidised jewellery, bangles and juttis. We like!

Tara Sutaria

Student of the Year 2 actress Tara Sutaria also attended the event. Tara opted for a cream and black number. Her look featured a black and gold full sleeves blouse with an elaborate golden border. She teamed her blouse with a high waisted cream lehenga and a matching dupatta. She added finishing touches to her look with center parted open hair, heavy jadau jhumkas and a black bindi. We love the look and think that she pulled it off really well.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday also graced the event. The actress looked pretty in a lime green Arpita Mehta ensemble. Her look included a short off white blouse with heavy embroidery on it which she paired with a high waisted lime green lehenga and sheer dupatta. She styled her look with braided ponytail, filled in brows, full face of makeup and hoop earrings.

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan marked her presence too. Vidya opted for a bright purple saree with a broad golden border which she paired with a matching blouse. The Dirty Picture actress styled her look with center parted low hair bun, filled in brows and a deep red lip. Very pretty!

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon glided down the red carpet too. She looked pretty as picked a Shantanu & Nikhil number. She wore a white full sleeves blouse which she teamed up with a high waisted flared lehenga with elaborate golden work on it. She styled her look with a clean hair bun decorated with gajras, a fresh face of makeup and jhumkis.

Diana Penty

Diana Penty was also present at the event. The Cocktail actress opted for a white tie and dye Akanksha Gajria saree which she teamed up with a strapless blouse with floral appliqué work on it. Diana styled her look with side parted sleek hairdo, minimal makeup and strings of choker neckpiece. Minimal and pretty!

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar was one of the attendees too. The actress opted for a black sequinned top with white fringes running over her shoulder cinched at the waist using a thin belt. She teamed her top with a pair of black tights and black knee length boots. Bhumi styled her look with a clean ponytail, glossy lip and filled in brows. The outfit is a straight out no for us.

Rakulpreet

Rakulpreet is next on our list. Rakul opted for a light grey sequinned saree which she paired with a bralette blouse in the same colour. The beauty styled her look with a no makeup makeup look, brushed open hair and strappy heels.

Rani Mukherjee

Rani Mukherjee was also present at the event. The actress opted for a golden sequinned pantsuit which she teamed up with a black shirt. Brushed open hair with filled in brows and red lips completed her look. We just have absolutely nothing to say about this look. It is wrong at almost all levels.

Bollywood’s leading men also turned up to the event looking their very best. Who from the list was best dressed according to you? Comment below and let us know.

