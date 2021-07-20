Priyanka Chopra, Kiara Advani to Nora Fatehi: When white coordinated skirt sets were on EVERY celeb's radar

When one celebrity sports a look that hits off and goes viral, it is then on practically every other celeb's radar. From flared jeans to distressed pants, bodycon dresses, outfits with thigh-high slits every celebrity has dipped their hand into almost every raging trend.

Looking stylish also comes easy to them as they have stylists who ensure they look good, pair the right kind of accessories and glam up their outfits. White on white is a popular pick and it seems like it has been on every celebrity's radar for a while! Take a look at how Bollywood's leading ladies have been sporting white coordinated skirt outfits seamlessly.

Jonas

For the Pride parade in NYC, PeeCee picked out an elegant skirt and top set from Aeron that made for a relaxed yet stylish look. Her skirt bore a thigh-high slit and we love the gold accessories she threw on to further elevate this outfit. With her hair pulled back into a simple bun, brown lips and oversized sunglasses topped off this look.

Kiara Advani

For her birthday a couple of years ago, the Kabir Singh actress stepped out in a simple white outfit. Her coordinated look involved a satin white crop top styled with a high-waisted skirt and neutral-tone pumps. We love the expensive Chanel crossbody bag and how she styled her hair in a glossy, poker-straight manner to complete her look.



Undoubtedly one of the hottest and fittest actresses in the industry, Disha Patani set fire to our hearts by picking out a white crop top and pairing it with a high-waisted white skirt with a thigh-high slit for the premiere of Malang. A shimmery silver fringe hem added a touch of glam to the otherwise simple look. Her voluminous locks styled into beach waves and a pair of transparent stilettos topped off this look.

Nora Fatehi

Trust Nora Fatehi to look absolutely breath-taking in anything she wears! The ace dancer picked out a coordinated outfit that featured a white bustier-style crop top and paired it with a high-waisted body-hugging skirt. As if that wasn't sophisticated enough, the Dilbar star threw on a blazer and white pumps to accessorise this look.

Janhvi Kapoor

Millennial star Janhvi Kapoor also hopped on the bandwagon by picking out a white crop top and pairing it with a matching white ruched high-waisted skirt that showed off her toned legs. The Dhadak actress added a splash of colour to her look with a neon arm warmer and holographic pumps.

