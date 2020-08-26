Priyanka Chopra, Meghan Markle to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: ALL the glamorous black and white looks we love

Voluminous, lavish and over-the-top dresses have always been the go-to for actresses on the red carpet and off it as well. Take a look at the best monochrome looks so far.

Two shades one can't ever go wrong with, are black and white. When paired together, they make for an unbeatable combination and are very often paired together and suffice every look, from the red carpet to off-duty.

Be it polka dots, stripes or just solid colours on top of each other, they always manage to stand out and make a statement.

The monochrome pattern is preferred and a go-to not only for Hollywood's leading ladies on International red carpets but divas at home as well. Take a look at how they've sported it so far.



Ms Padukone wore a white gown by Peter Dundas at the Cannes Film Festival, which featured a large, oversized bow on it. Her red carpet ensemble also featured both, a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit, and pockets!

With her hair pulled up into a tight high ponytail, Deepika Padukone stood out on the red carpet.

Jonas

Taking street style up a notch, Priyanka Chopra Jonas made the streets her runway in a black and white Monse fringe dress. The one-shoulder dress that she also twirled in on the red carpet, also featured a thigh-high slit. Dark sunnies and her hair styled into waves, completed her look.

Aishwarya Rai Jonas

At the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, strutted the red carpet in a strapless frill white dress that was cinched at her waist, with black applique work around her waist.

Blake Lively

Also at the Cannes Film Festival, Blake Lively made jaws drop in a black bodycon Gucci dress with a white exaggerated train. Strings of diamonds around her neck and her blonde hair pulled into a neat low bun, completed The Shallows, actress' look.

Meghan Markle

The former Duchess of Sussex looked breath-taking in a white and black Oscar de la Renta birds tulle gown for a formal evening with Prince Harry. She wore the strapless dress with black pumps and styled her hair into loose, flowy waves.

Taylor Swift

Also in Oscar de la Renta for an award show in the form of a high-low monochrome look. The black top perfectly complemented the white flared skirt that bore laser cutouts and a scalloped hem.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The Begum of Bollywood does her bit when it comes to setting new trends, but also doesn't shy away from following them. She rocked a monochrome gown with a white shirt top that she paired with a high-waisted black skirt with a large flare.

Which star's monochrome look is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone, Kendall Jenner to Ariana Grande: 8 Most DRAMATIC dresses worn on the red carpet

Share your comment ×