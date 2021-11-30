Priyanka Chopra picks a unique FLORAL Richard Quinn outfit with Nick Jonas for The Fashion Awards: Yay or Nay?

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas made for one good-looking couple at The Fashion Awards held in London last night. The duo struck a pose together on the red carpet and picked out unusual outfits to make a statement and make eyes pop.

At the British Council's Fashion Awards, the duo looked very much in love. For the event, Priyanka picked out an outfit by Richard Quinn, the designer nominated for the BFC Foundation Award for emerging talent, to support him. Her outfit came with a full floral fitted catsuit with a knot-style tie at her chest. She topped this off with a matching lavish coat with a floor-sweeping long train. Mrs Jonas accessorised her look with statement silver Bulgari jewels.

Her hair was pulled up into a top knot with a few face-framing tendrils left loose. Beside her, beau Nick Jonas looked dapper in a double-breasted blazer suit styled over a simple red tee and a red pocket square to match. Bright red unusual shoes with a partition for his toes completed the Jonas Brothers singer's look as he posed beside his wife.

A video from the event has even been going viral, where Nick can be seen helping his lady love with her long train. A simple but sweet gesture that the Chainsaw singer has been doing to help out PeeCee with her magnanimous red carpet looks at all the events!

What are your thoughts on Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' outfits at the event? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

