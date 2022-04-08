Priyanka Chopra in Pooja Rajpal Jaggi kurta set proves neon is a winning hue in summer: Yay or Nay?

The time for some major fun has kicked in and let's give the obvious credits to summer. It's the time when we gradually forget that all stuffy outfits were a part of our life and if this season has made you hoard on roomy ensembles that are as bright as the sun, you're on the right track as a fashion fan. We're here to rave about a winning colour, neon.

Priyanka Chopra has always been in full force with acting or getting her looks to make headlines. She's back at it again as our desi diva. Your roots don't really leave you and this is why she stays our favourite. Need further proof? Here it is, The White Tiger actress painted our screens to a gorgeous hue that just stole our hearts instantly as she donned a desi kurta set by Pooja Rajpal Jaggi. The pool that stood as her backdrop barely caught our attention because her playfully pretty ensemble put us in a colourful, happy mood.

This homegrown label's combo consisted of a knee-length kurta in lemon yellow that had a deep V-neckline, three-quartered sleeves, and peacock designs embroidered in a blend of sheer fabric and white threads. The mother-of-one clubbed this comfortable number with white salwar that bore the same sheer aesthetic as the kurta and it also came with a scalloped hem. She also put on a chiffon dupatta to match her ethnic look.

Her getup echoed a sense of desi swag with a concoction of cool accessories like circular-framed sunnies, hoop earrings, and pastel blue quilted flat footwear. She left her dyed tresses untied and her lips looked stained with a vivid lipstick shade.

