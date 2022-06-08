Priyanka Chopra in Robert Wun's gown goes high on classic and dramatic glamour; Yay or Nay?

Fashion outings are in full swing for Priyanka Chopra. With the glamorous slew of pictures out, it's not hard to guess what exactly she's up to. Onto a sparkly and spiffy business, the mother-of-one's ensembles read par excellence. Courtesy of the fashion partnership between the diva and stylist Law Roach. Yesterday for an event in Paris, she rocked an orange gown by Rasario's that brought the summer light and party charm. Next up, here's some monochrome mania to catch up on.

What's the code for a stand-out look? It looks a lot like drama is the new accepted cool. A perfect dress needn't have colours, hold this as a solid proof. Just like how some of us prefer to have black and white ensembles at the top spot of our style deck. Our new eye candy has arrived and let us swoon. The White Tiger actress rocked a Robert Wun dove gown as the ruffled white detailing opened into a flare that mirrored the wings of the pretty white bird.

These were placed in an asymmetric layered pattern on Priyanka's black body-hugging ensemble from right around her neck to her toe. It was given a sensuous touch with a plunging neckline detail at the front and a tie-up feature at the back. Priyanka's halter-neck ensemble was styled with diamond and emerald studded tiered statement necklace and earrings that suited her undoubtedly perfectly.

The 39-year-old had her hair tied into a top knot with tendrils that framed her face so beautifully. Priyanka's makeup included a winged black eyeliner, pink glossy lipstick, cheeks smattered with blush, and subtle pats of sheen. Glam and hot, just how we love our everyday look.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Happy Birthday Shilpa Shetty: 6 Times she showed how to bring the disco to your closet with heaps of shine