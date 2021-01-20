Priyanka Chopra’s minimal earrings to Deepika Padukone’s trench coat: Shop the TOP 5 trends of the season

From casual tees to luxury bags, shop the best trends of the season from Amazon right here.

The pandemic might have caused hurdles to your plans but trends and fashion games haven't paused. With the new year and a new vision, new trends have garnered likes and trickled down from the runway to every millennials’ wardrobe. Check out our pick of five amazing trends that are gaining pace at the moment and now is the time to make them yours. Amazon India brings to your doorsteps the trends that are ruling the world in seconds of a click. Looking up options for gifting or shopping to express self-love, Amazon has got it all covered.

So why wait, let's shop the trend in the best offers available here:

The tie & dye

From pants, t-shirts to tracksuits and hoodies; the tie and dye trend is not going anywhere soon. Though the pattern actually dates back hundreds of years; its casualness and rainbow splattered joyfulness is soothed by celebrities all over. The bug of contemporary fashion has bitten this technique and now the print is on everything, from masks to formal blazers. So get one soon and run along with the world trends.

Drop a pearl - long earrings

If the global icon wears it, then it is the talk of the town and trend of the season! The pearl drop long earrings are embraced by the minimalism loving fashion world and we think it’s just perfect. All you need is one of these to make a statement, stay classy and elegant. The best thing about it is that you can pair it up with both western and ethnic outfits. As it goes well with anything per se, it's a great gifting option. Just letting you know that Valentine's Day is on the way and pearls can do wonders. You do the math! Or just trust me on this and click on the shop button right now.

Puffer jackets

The winters seem to be longer this year. Cocoon up inside puffy Puffer jackets and keep yourself cosy. This has some unspoken street-core elegance and a glossy outlook that walks in hand with today’s trend. With a minimalist allure, oversized puffers are our ideal pick yet you can play with texture and different hues, as its the silhouette that ranks top-notch in ultimate style.

Trench Coat

Yup, the trench coat trend is still on, establishing itself as the ultimate outerwear trend! It's once again at the top of our fashion desires. With more variety and unconventional styles, the trenches are transformed into a real fashion statement. Layer it over a saree or your chosen attire, the trench coat can make a lot of difference to your final look.

Yellow Bags

If bags are one thing that you tote around constantly, then you must-have the yellow bag. Be it mini grab bags or chainmail shoulder bags, the pop of yellow is what you need to keep up with the trend of the season. Style it up with a monochrome outfit or blend in with your vibrant ensemble, let yellow do talking! Pick your favourite among these amazing collections below from Amazon and rock your style like a celebrity.

