Priyanka Chopra, Selena Gomez to Deepika Padukone: Celeb approved ways to style neutral tone turtlenecks

Now that winter is almost here, it is time to bring out the warm clothes! Turtlenecks are all the rage right now and here are some minimal yet stylish ways in which celebrities have sported their current favourite neutral shade.

A demure look that has won hearts of celebrities for how chic the silhouette looks, is turtleneck sweaters. Turtlenecks have been around for a while but have been dominating the street-style space off late. A celeb-favourite shade though is the minimal yet classy neutral tone that matches with almost everything! Take a look at how some of the hottest celebrities have styled it.

Jonas

The actress who has made her name in both the Hollywood and Bollywood industry has given us multiple street style goals after she moved to Los Angeles. For a fall look, the actress picked out a tan turtleneck sweater and tucked it into a red leather ruffle skirt. She accessorised her look with red pointy-toe boots and a tan trenchcoat to layer up.

Selena Gomez

The singer/songwriter gave us a comfortable yet chic look at an event when she paired her neutral-toned turtleneck sweater with blue skinny jeans and black pumps. With her hair pulled away from her face, it made for a clean yet elegant look.



An ardent fan of turtlenecks, Deepika picked out a neutral-tone one that she wore to the airport and layered it with a matching neutral cut-out trench coat. Black baggy pants, boots and sunglasses completed her look.

Kendall Jenner

If turtlenecks are too claustrophobic for you, take inspiration from Kendall Jenner's mix of a turtleneck and cowl neck sweater she was spotted wearing to a game. Leather pants and boots made for a grunge look. Red lips and poker-straight hair were enough to complete her look.



Keeping it chic as usual, Kangana sported a tan turtleneck beneath a pinstripe neutral-tone pantsuit at the airport. She topped this off with suede boots, a classy black handbag and black-rimmed spectacles.

