Priyanka Chopra, Selena Gomez to Taylor Swift: When celebs showed us how to pull off SNAKESKIN with total ease

From the streets to red carpets, snakeskin was a celebrity favourite at one point. Here's how your favourite leading ladies have been sporting the print.

We're at a point when minimalism is ruling the streets, runways and red carpets. It is all about tone-on-tone solid hues, neutral shades and warm hues. While the prints in our wardrobes have taken a backseat, there was a point when prints were all we could think of. Animal prints were a huge hit with every celebrity sporting a range of different animal prints when they could. Among those, a top favourite seemed to be snakeskin. Take a look at how your favourite divas styled the print.

Jonas

Turning the streets of New York City into her personal runway, PeeCee kept it ultra-chic in a simple white cowl neck tee that she tucked into mustard yellow snakeskin high-waisted pants. A long, yellow floor-length coat, neutral heels and matching bag completed her sleek look.

Selena Gomez

Keeping her look simple yet stylish, Selena picked out a snakeskin print white halter neck crop top that she styled with a pair of black high-waisted jeans. Silver criss-cross stilettos, her hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail, a watch, hoop earrings and silver bracelets made for the perfect minimal accessories to this look.

Taylor Swift

Taking her love for snakes a notch higher, Taylor sported a snakeskin dress at the biggest fashion event of the year - the MET Gala! Taylor Swift kept her look edgy by sporting a silver halter-neck dress with cut-outs at her waist and a ruffle hem. Tie-up gladiator heels, black lipstick and her hair bleached blonde completed the diva's look.

Kim Kardashian

Known for her edgy looks and someone who always makes a mark with her sartorial fashion choices, Kim K is a huge fan of the print. She has sported snakeskin outfits on multiple occasions but one that we love is this bodycon dress she wore to a red carpet event. Her strappy maxi featured a sweetheart neckline and hugged her hourglass figure.

Rihanna

Giving us yet another bold look was singer and songwriter Rihanna, who never fails to leave us speechless with her style. She picked out a bustier-style strapless mini dress that she paired with a bucket hat and matching stilettos.



If you aren't too sure about how to sport the bold and daring print, we'd recommend you take tips from DP. She wore a black tulle dress with just a patch of neon with a contrasting black snakeskin print on it. We love how she styled this with a pair of shoes to give an edgy twist to this look.

What are your thoughts on snakeskin print? Which diva's look are you taking inspiration from to bring back the trend?

Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian has a love affair with latex: Dresses to catsuits: How she FLAUNTED her figure in the material

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×