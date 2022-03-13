Priyanka Chopra, Shraddha Kapoor to JLo: When Designer of the week Zimmermann was on EVERY celeb's radar

Founded back in 1991 by sisters Nicky and Simone in Australia, Zimmermann began in their parents' garage when the former began designing garments. The brand hit it off with women and has since then run synonymous with femininity thanks to its ruffles, floral patterns and figure-flattering silhouettes.

The Australia-based designer duo soon found their footing in fashion and then delved into swimwear, accessories and kid's wear while also expanding to stores across Milan, Paris, London, New York, Shanghai and displays their collection at Fashion Weeks every year.

Simone and Nicky Zimmermann

The brand is a popular pick among not only Indian celebrities but International icons as well.

Alia Bhatt is a huge fan of floral outfits and it only makes sense that she cannot get enough of the brand. The 28-year-old doesn't hesitate from repeating her Zimmermann dresses and styling them differently each time for different occasions.

Shraddha Kapoor also sported the same laser-cut floral Zimmermann number as Alia Bhatt, giving us one of the biggest faceoff moments, while promoting her film.

Katrina Kaif and floral outfits run synonymous with each other. The diva also picked out a lovely white dress with colourful floral prints on it and styled it with a pair of tan wedges as she stepped out in the city.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas sported a feminine full-sleeve number from the brand's shelves. It featured ruffles and floral prints in pastel hues, perfect for a summer day. PeeCee styled this with a statement black buckle belt and stilettos for a simple and summery look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan kept her look simple in a maxi white sheer dress with a high neck, exaggerated sleeves and waist hugging dress from Zimmermann. Nude heels, a pastel Bottega Veneta bag and defined eyes rounded off the actress' look.

For the promotions of her film, A Simple Favor, Blake Lively put forth a retro look in a polka-dot dress with a plunging neckline and black halter-style straps. Her outfit featured a ruched blouse that opened into a flared skirt and rounded off with contrasting pink heels!

While in Australia for Easter, Kate Middleton painted a pretty picture in a white lace Zimmermann dress. Her structured fit-and-flare outfit ended at her knees and was styled with sandy wedges and a matching clutch.

Jennifer Lopez made a bold statement in a head-to-toe leather look from the brand for the photocall of her film Hustlers. Her fit-and-flare dress was styled with a matching burgundy leather beret and shimmery gold heels.

Which diva's Zimmermann dress is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

