Priyanka Chopra sizzles in a silver and red shimmer dress for the Matrix red carpet premiere: Yay or Nay?

From Bollywood to Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has taken the Entertainment industry by storm. The actress is pumped for her next film which is part of the Matrix franchise where Chopra plays a key role as Sati. She attended the red carpet premiere of the film in San Francisco on December 18 with other cast members including Keanu Reeves, Jada Pinkett Smith and more.

The 39-year-old actress dazzled on the red carpet in a shimmery silver gown. The former Miss World rocked a strapless silver bodycon dress which featured a thigh-high slit and a red applique shimmery piece across her bodice. She looked like an elegant Hollywood heroine with her long brunette locks styled into elegant, side-parted waves, perfectly arranged on one shoulder. The actress walked solo on the red carpet for the premiere of the film looking like a million bucks!

PeeCee's choice of accessorised remained minimal with a pair of diamond earrings, shimmery silver pumps and statement Sapphire blue ring glamming up her look. Her makeup was as bold as the actress is. Thick, filled-in brows, defined and bold cat eyes, shimmery eyelids, rosy cheeks, loads of highlighter and her lips tinted in brown lipstick and topped up with abundant gloss, completed the star's red carpet look.

The actress certainly looked her glamorous best on the red carpet. What are your thoughts? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor accessorised her contemporary Anamika Khanna look with statement mirror earrings: Yay or Nay?