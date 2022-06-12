Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor to Nora Fatehi: A roundup of the most GLAM celebrity looks from the week

One permanent answer we have for a question that reads, "What's welcome at all times?" A classy style. We've never stopped ourselves from staying invested in the celebrity fashion game and that's some next-level magnetism of an influence they hold on us. If you want to thank us today, go ahead, here's a pretty guide on how stellar style can satiate the starvation we may for a gorgeous glam look that feels due. Check out how your favourite fashion ladies dressed up this week.

Nora Fatehi

When a desi ensemble meets a diva, what do you expect? Amazing fashion. Styled by Meagan Concessio, the Kusu Kusu dancer looked beautiful in Rohit Bal's white saree with floral red and gold foil prints. This was teamed with a sleeveless embroidered blouse and contrasting green jewellery.

Janhvi Kapoor

Floral prints matter in summer hence proved (over and over again). The streets of Berlin look a lot more stunning, courtesy of the Roohi actress who's treating us to her saga of pictures often. If you're looking for what to wear and slay throughout the warm days, this midi dress from Reformation with straps, a sweetheart neckline, and a thigh-high slit is what you need. Style it with double-braided strappy stilettos and ta-da, that's a great outfit for a date.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The Laal Singh Chaddha actress has had a lovely week with white outfits and this just so fabulously does the cut in summer. Easy and a little too breezy, perfection all right. The mother-of-two opted for an Anarkali suit and complemented it with neon orange kolhapuri flats and black sunnies.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

We love a twinning moment, because what's so not cool about it? The ever-fashionable couple and parents-of-one aced a casual style. The Indian cricketer opted for a pastel pink tee and styled it with white denim and the Sultan actress rocked a Dhruv Kapoor embellished shirt with blue denim shorts. All eyes are on their white sneakers.

Kriti Sanon

We can't stop screaming chic and we won't stop. The Mimi actress picked out a black crop top and put it together with high-waisted blue jeans with frayed hems. A trench coat topped off her airport look which was accessorised with black sunnies and white sneakers. A work of slay!

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

The starlet possesses true style power at all times. Latest to add to the list of all things best fashion is her maternity style. On her birthday, the Neerja actress dropped divine pictures of her draped in everything ivory. Styled by Rhea Kapoor in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla chamois satin skirt and a midriff-baring panelled blouse which was graced with pearl embellishments.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Say 'stunning' twice, please! The mother-of-one was styled by Law Roach in two gowns for an event. First up was the orange Rasario gown decked in sequins which had a plunging neckline, full sleeves, and a draped detail. Next was the dove gown by Robert Wun which entailed white ruffled dramatic details. Accessorised with Bulgari jewellery, The White Tiger starlet looked phenomenal.

Kiara Advani

Where there is a denim jacket, there is no fashion faux pas. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star chose a white strappy top and high-waisted blue shorts with schiffli embroidery and scalloped hem. This was layered up with an oversized cool jacket and rounded off with multi-coloured sneakers.

Malaika Arora

If you want to try your hand at a spiffy look, stay right here. Where there's a Mala, there's fire. Clad in a black sleeveless corset top with an asymmetric hem, the 48-year-old's OOTD also featured white pants with black printed detail, a baseball cap, and sports shoes.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Summer without a romper looks like? We don't want to picture it. The Nikamma actress was styled by Mohit Rai in a Dhruv Kapoor mini number with a collar, sequin embroidered patterns, and a knotted detail. Combined with black ankle-strap stilettos and an oxidised silver accessory, a statement was made.

Sara Ali Khan

When in the mood to colour your day not just pink but super cute, follow this fashion code. The Atrangi Re star donned a printed crop tee and combined it with shorts. She complemented her off-duty look with Melissa's harmonic flat footwear and transparent eyewear.

Whose look is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

