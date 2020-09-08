Priyanka Chopra sports bangs in a new IPL video and takes us back to her old Bollywood days

Priyanka Chopra Jonas debuts her new look as she shares a video for IPL. Check it out

has always been a fan of trying out new looks. No matter what the event, you can always count on her to bring something new to the table. Considering that everyone is still self-quarantining and at-home bangs are slowly becoming everyone’s favourite, you cannot have Priyanka Chopra making the most of it.

Bangs or a fringe as some say, has been PeeCee favourite and we’ve seen her sporting it quite a lot of years ago. In a recent video shared by the diva, it looks like she has brought it back with a bang! (pun intended) However, it looks like she went a little shorter than before! The actress who shared her excitement for the new IPL anthem on Instagram looked every bit gorgeous as she debuted her new look. The actress was seen in a casual avatar with a white striped shirt with full sleeves tucked into a pair of blue jeans. While her bangs stole the show, she let the rest of her wavy textured mane fall gracefully.

The actress then decked up with a neutral makeup that consisted of brushed in brows, flawless base and glowy warm blush tones. Adding to it, she completed her at-home casual makeup with a neutral-toned lipstick.

What are your thoughts about her look? Does it take you back to the old Bollywood days? Let us know in the comments section below.

