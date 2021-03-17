Priyanka Chopra stunned in Greta Constantine & Nick Jonas shone in Dolce & Gabbana for Oscar nominations

The diva who's film White Tiger was nominated for an Academy Award, announced the nominations with beau Nick Jonas by her side. Take a look at what the fashionable couple wore.

The first Indian to announce the Oscar nominations, Jonas is on the road to global domination! The actress, author, entrepreneur, musician, producer and so much more, added another feather to her cap by presenting the Oscar nominations and even starring in a film that was nominated! The White Tiger actress shared screen and stage space with husband Nick Jonas, who's latest album Spaceman which also featured snapshots of Pri, just released.

For the event, Mrs Jonas picked out a midnight blue midi dress by Greta Constantine, a Canadian designer. The halter-neck dress bore a layered flounce skirt and a ruffle detail as well as a tie-up back, making for a classy and sophisticated look. While her outfit was fairly simple, all attention was paid to her accessories. She picked out diamond earrings, a blue watch that matched her dress and a bright candy pink pair of pumps that made for a stark contrast to her outfit.

Keeping her makeup subtle as always, PeeCee rocked her go-to nude lipstick, shimmery eyelids, loads of highlighter, filled-in brows and her hair pulled back into a voluminous ponytail with a few face-framing tendrils.

Beside her, Nick Jonas looked sunny in a bright yellow Dolce and Gabbana shimmery suit that he wore over a crisp white shirt. Styled with cream loafers and his go-to buzzcut, Nick looked dapper!

Both Priyanka and Nick looked stylish and even struck a couple of cute poses as they announced the nominations.

We think Pri's look is perfect for a simple date night while Nick's is something men who'd like to experiment with their looks, can look at!

