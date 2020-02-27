Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor: THESE celeb looks from yesterday will steal your heart

From glam ensembles to casual chic ones, here are all the looks from yesterday that you cannot miss.

Fashion has been one of the most influential things when it comes down to Bollywood and there’s no denying that! All the actors are making sure to put their best foot forward whenever they step out and yesterday was enough proof of it. So, here we have the best looks from the day gone by:

First up on the list is Priyanka Chopra who aced her street style in a bright orange turtle neck sweater. She styled it with a pair of white flared pants and matching heeled booties. Adding to the look was a black beanie and cross-body bag while a Fendi monogrammed jacket was held in her arms.

Next on the list os Shraddha Kapoor who made a stunning statement in a gorgeous floral number by H&M she styled the ruffled hem skirt with a lavender tee that accentuated her curves. Brushed open waves and blushed makeup made for a gorgeous look.

Tara Sutaria

Moving on, we have Tara Sutaria who made the most of her casual day out in a pair of leggings and a strappy crop top. What made the simple black look stand out was the camouflage jacket that was casually tied around her waist. Lastly, a pair of black sunglasses covered her face while studded boots completed her look.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is next on our list as the diva made the most of her sunny day out in a gorgeous solid blue number by House of Exc. The dress bore an asymmetric silhouette with a ruffled hem that showed enough of her long toned legs. Open curls and afresh glow made for a stunning look!

Lastly, we have Sonam Kapoor who channelled her inner glam goddess in a gorgeous number by Ulyana Sergeenko Couture. The dress featured a statement floral ruffle around the neck while the rest of it hug her body to accentuate her curves. Old Hollywood glam and long gloves completed her look.

Whose look from yesterday was your favourite? Let us know in the comments section below.

