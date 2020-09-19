Priyanka Chopra is the ULTIMATE desi girl and these sarees serve enough proof

Priyanka Chopra serves enough inspiration to look like the ultimate desi girl and we have enough proof!

Sarees have been dearly loved by most Indian women. No matter what the occasion, a classic nine-yard is always by your side no matter what. Proving this fact right is our ultimate Desi Girl who’s on to global denomination with a saree draped on her shoulder. The Anjaana Anjaani actress loves her nine-yards of elegance and we have enough proof!

First up, we have this gorgeous drape by Sabyasachi and considering that its polka dots and difficult to pull off, PeeCee does full justice to it! Styled with a matching red full-sleeve blouse, Chopra knows all the right ways to make a statement! With a sleek low bun, chandbalis and a bold red lip, this look gave us major Desi Girl vibes.

Talking about desi girl vibes, it’s difficult to miss this mix of modernity she brought to the classic old gold saree by Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla. The actress made the most of her red carpet appearance as she styled her gold wonder with a strapless blouse showing the world how it’s done!

Sarees, especially traditional silk wonders are difficult to say no to. looks the absolute best in this gold Kanjeevaram and when styled with traditional elements, it surely steals the show!

Moving, on she gave us a lesson on how to look your best in vintage elements. With a curled up bun, organza saree, oversized sunnies and a plunging blouse, Mrs Jonas definitely set the bar too damn high.

Talking about silk wonders, it is hard to miss this gorgeous royal blue saree that made sure all eyes were on her. Surprisingly, she kept things simple this time around and styled the saree with a simple noodle-strapped blouse and kept her hair and makeup to a minimum.

What are your thoughts about it? Do you like when Priyanka Chopra dons a saree? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Anushka Sharma to Priyanka Chopra: 3 Times celebs styled their Sabyasachi creations with plunging blouses

Share your comment ×