Priyanka Chopra's look from Met Gala, Cannes or Golden Globe; Which one did you like the most? COMMENT

Numerous mega-events have been either postponed or canceled this year because of the Coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the entire world under its clutches. Right from the Academy Awards to even the Wimbledon tournament, everything has been delayed until next year! Well, what we can do as of now is to rekindle some fond memories from the past. This is what we will be doing here by checking out Jonas’ look from three events that she attended last year and earlier this year.

First of all, let’s talk about her Met Gala look from 2019 that created an uproar on social media. The actress wore a custom made Dior gown which, in her own words, was inspired by the Mad Hatter’s look in the movie Alice in Wonderland. We cannot move forward without having mentioned the unique hairdo that she opted for the mega event.

Check out the picture below:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas once again made heads turn with her stunning look at the Cannes red carpet last year. In one of the events, the actress wore an embellished strapless black and red gown with a floor-length hem and thigh-high slit that made her look like a stunner. To add to this, Priyanka opted for a matte makeup look and a pink lip shade.

Check out the picture below:

Earlier this year, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas attended the prestigious Golden Globe Awards in which the actress raised eyeballs yet again. The actress wore an off-shoulder pink gown with a short train while letting her lustrous hair down. She also wore a diamond necklace and matching earrings to add more elegance to the entire outfit.

Check out the picture below:

So, which look of the former Miss World did you like the most? Do let us know in the comments section.

