Priyanka Chora Jonas to Katrina Kaif: Shake up your party wardrobe this season in fancy pants

No matter what the party is about, where or when it is held, pants can be the easiest and comfiest option to chill all day and night without any fuss. Suffocating bodycon dresses or uncomfortable mini skirts or even over dramatic pre-draped sarees can’t beat the comfort and style of fancy party-ready pants. While there are an array of options to put your best fashion-forward for a party here are three reasons why pants are the easiest and best choice.

Fuss-free choice to look effortlessly chic.

It’s super comfortable and is easy to put on even if it’s a last-minute party plan.

Be it sequinned trousers or embellished jeans, it’s versatile and can be styled up or down for all occasions.

​

A perfect pair of trousers can elevate your look for every soiree on our social calendar and also bring out that high-octane femme fatale flair you are dreaming of. Here are 5 times celebs showed us how to party in pants. Take inspiration from these divas to slay the style.

Jonas

Proving nothing tops black and bling, Priyanka Chopra Jonas stepped out for the Met Gala after-party in a knockout look wearing a luxe leather crop top with black pants that had gold detailing. Her Alberta Ferretti ensemble is a winning choice to look chic for a grand party. The black and gold pants were indeed the ones that made her look so fab. She teamed it with black Christian Louboutin heels and a matching sling bag and also accessories in gold. We totally love PeeCee’s punk party-ready look.

Deepika Padukone’s bright orange jeans and the oversized matching shirt is a statement-making number. Her Chhapaak promotional look from Aje featured coloured jeans with vertical sequin details that are meant for fabulous parties where your hot pants become the topic of conversation. She teamed the monotone look with strappy orange heels and rounded off her glam style with neutral makeup and nude lips.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani opted for a classy look with a quirky twist of neon green boot cut pants for a party night at designer Manish Malhotra’s house. She teamed her velvet pants with a white tube top and white blazer letting her flared cut, eye-catching pants do all the talking. She picked matte lilac sandals and kept the makeup minimal with a nude brown lip. The diva left her hair down in loose beach waves and looked stunning in her green velvety pants.

Katrina Kaif’s dashing look in a black pantsuit for GQ Men’s Awards and was having her shimmer moment of the year. The Naeem Khan pantsuit was dosed in chunky silver sequins and studs making it a perfect party-ready look. Her heavy embellished pants and matching blazer was teamed up with a sensuous black lace-trimmed Shehlaa by Shehla Khan bralette. Black beaded neckpiece with tassel details and delicate rings rounded off her glamorous style.

Whose stylish pants would you pick for party-ready look? Tell us in the comments below.

