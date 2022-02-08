Propose Day 2022: 6 celebrity divas whose sparkling engagement rings made us go weak in the knees

Nothing can love. Nothing like the sense of purity it can bring to warm up one's heart. When it fills your heart, it feels as though there's no greater joy. It's February and all we can think of is to be grateful for the ones we have in our lives and to ourselves. It also means many gushy images will flood social media, and happy catch-ups are bound to happen. Today marks the Propose Day as we have entered Valentine's week.

Are you all set to let your someone special know that they mean the world to you? And, if you have a ring to make today count, we wish you more smiles together. How about we take a look at celebrity engagement rings that had us marvel in all their pretty glory?

Deepika Padukone

All eyes on you DP and your ring that makes our jaw-drops for a good five minutes and more. It was in 2018 when Lake Como looked lit more than it does on a regular day as Ranveer Singh and his diva got hitched. Look at the Sabyasachi bride's fingers, the rectangle ring continues to sparkle to date, thanks to the solitaire that's sitting pretty with platinum. It costs a bomb, says approximately above Rs 2.1 crore.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

The new parents in Hollywood town had their gala wedding in Umaid Bhawan Palace back in 2018. Style icons are truly the surname of Priyanka and Nick Jonas, who's made us set more goals than one. From their sartorial choices to their vacations with their pet dogs, there's nothing not bookmark-worthy about this couple. May we add PC's cushion-cut ring from Tiffany to our wish list? The diamond that's seated with platinum as the outline, costs around Rs. 2.1 crores.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

A ring as royal as the Nawab princess. Since 2012, we've seen how the parents of two, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena have made us go 'aww' with their spiffy and cute pictures even when at the airport, they had an A+ game on that showed how to dress up like pros. Bebo's recent photographs clicked outside a restaurant by paparazzi had her clad in a black shirt and green pants, but we'll be extra honest, our eyes were a little too fixated on her round ring. The diamond ring is said to cost Rs ₹75 lakh.

Katrina Kaif

The wedding took the hush-hush route in 2021. Katrina and Vicky Kaushal were royal Sabyasachi bride and groom in Rajasthan and if you were to ask us what is that one thing we loved the most, we'll never be able to nitpick. But, Kat's ring from Tiffany’s Soleste collection is definitely one of our favourites. It was curated with 2-carat Tanzanite, round-cut diamonds, and platinum.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Love that was locked in Paris! The kind of romance we j'adore. Actor Abhishek Bachchan proposed to his precious girl with a Rs. 50 lakh 53-carat diamond ring which the diva wears as a symbol of love even today.

Anushka Shama

Mommy to baby Vamika Kohli, the cutest couple tied the knot in 2017 in Italy. It's true that their wedding's backdrop looked the prettiest with oodles of flowers, warmth, and light. If you're a fan of all that sparkles, her Rs. 1 crore ring can make for a worth-it investment.

Which diva's engagement ring looks super stunning? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor Khan: 7 Divas who proved nothing as iconic as white sarees