QuarantinePillowChallenge: This is the latest lockdown trend you need to know about

While everyone is sitting at home with minimal things to do, new Instagram trends emerge almost every day and this new one has our attention! Check it out

Social media has now become an entertaining platform where every day new trends and challenges emerge. Well, a lot of times, not all challenges turn into trends and become popular or viral. But, there are some that literally take the cake with almost everyone giving it a shot.

While most of the world is in Quarantine, social media has become everyone's go-to place when they are bored (and that happens to be a lot these days). We're skipping the whole 'upload a picture from your childhood' trend *eyes rolling* to this new one that seems to have an element of surprise.

While most of the world is on their beds, this new photo trend seems to be one of the aptest ones. It requires you to wear a pillow as a dress. How does it hold itself you may ask? Well just cinch it around the waist with a belt and you're good to go! As bizarre as it sounds, the picture should be taken from an angle where you do not expose your bare behind.

Quite a lot of people are getting sassy and calling it 'Quarantine Couture' others are keeping things simple with naming it 'Quarantine Pillow Challenge'.

This is clearly the work from home fashion we didn't expect! But, considering the fact that we have almost nothing interesting to do the entire day, we might give it a shot. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

