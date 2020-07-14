Queen Elizabeth's bright colours to Archie's shawl : 5 Royal outfits and their hidden meanings REVEALED 

Seems like when it comes to the Royals, even fashion is intentional! Check out the meaning of the Royal's most popular outfits so far.

At first glance, one may assume that the British Royals' fashion is all about sophistication with a mix of traditions, practices and what has been set. Fashion trends are a no-no for the family.

While the Royal family does have its fashion secrets, with the Queen's purse indicating her moods, the family showing unity by sporting the same colours, etc. many outfits even have a valid (and sometimes cute) reason and secrets behind them. Everything, from the Queen's wardrobe to the Prince's shorts and almost every accessory handed down to Kate Middleton comes with a hidden meaning.

Queen's neon wardrobe

The Queen of England is known for her bright and poppy coloured outfits. From neons to oranges, she is seldom seen in muted colours like her grand daughters-in-law, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

A documentary, The Queen at 90 goes on to explain that her bright wardrobe is so that her subjects can spot her and so that she stands out in a large crowd of people. "People want to be able to say they saw a bit of the Queen's hat as she went past," Sophie, Countess of Wessex said in the documentary.

Baby Arche's shawl

According to paper Nottingham Post, the company GH Hurt & Son's made a shawl for Prince Charles in 1948 when he was born and then went on to make one for Prince William, his children as well as Harry and his!

Kate Middleton's colourful outfits

The British royals use their outfits to pay homage to the countries they are visiting. Kate Middleton usually dresses in the national colours of the country that she is in as a means to pay respect to the country.

Princess Charlotte's floral dresses

While in public, Princess Charlotte is always seen in floral and pastel floaty dresses. Royal expert Marlene Koeing told Bazaar.com that dresses represent a classic and timeless look while pants don't. The Royal family thrives on tradition it seems!

Meghan Markle's veil

While everybody's eyes were on Meghan's timeless gown, it was her veil that had an extra-special meaning to it. Kensington Palace tweeted that Meghan wanted all 53 countries of the Commonwealth to be part of her wedding ceremony so her designer Waight Keller incorporated flora of each Commonwealth country on the veil!

Which hidden meaning is the sweetest, according to you? Comment below and let us know.

