Radhika Madan, Kartik Aaryan to Diana Penty: Who was your favourite showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week? COMMENT

Now that the entire week of fashion has finally come to an end, we take a look at all the showstoppers who graced the runway. Tell us who your favourite is!

Lakme Fashion week is one of the biggest events in the fashion industry in India. Not only do designs get to showcase their latest creations, but fashionistas get to take note of what's hot and trending and keep a tab on how to dress for the seasons to come. This fashion week like every other, saw a number of celebrity showstoppers walking the runway. Take a look at the most glamorous designs sported by celebrities below.

Radhika Madan

The fun and quirky Radhika Madan played showstopper for Sukriti and Aakriti, decked up in a colourful phulkari lehenga by the designers. She accessorised her look with heavy kundan earrings and a matching maang tikka. Simple bracelets and rings completed the diva's runway look.



Walking for ace designer Kunal Rawal, hit the runway and launched his first women's collection! She picked out a simple black crop top that she wore beneath a shimmery black dress that was open till her torso. Paired with black leather boots, a coat, Sonakshi looked edgy with her hair styled into messy waves and dark eyeshadow.

Diana Penty

The actress made her way back to the runway, walking for Disha Patil this time. She looked radiant in an ivory lehenga with silver embellishments all over it. Her hair was styled in a poker-straight manner, to complete her simple yet elegant look.

Athiya Shetty

Walking for Aisha Rao, Athiya looked divine in a vibrant outfit by the designer, perfect for the festive season. With lots of floral motifs on the outfit, Athiya showed off her toned torso in the lehenga styled with a full-sleeve blouse. Her hair was styled into glossy, messy waves and simple earrings completed her look.

Mrunal Thakur

Closing the fashion event, Mrunal Thakur played showstopper for designers Saaksha and Kinni. She wore an emerald green high-waisted skirt with a simple black crop top. Topped this off with a colourful jacket with intricate thread and mirror work, green eyeshadow and her hair pulled back into a sleek manner completed the diva's look.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan in an opulent sherwani looked royal in the Manish Malhotra outfit. The creamy white sherwani featured opulent golden zari work on it. It fit him like a glove and his grown-out hair was styled stylishly in a nonchalant messy way. It also featured an unusual peter-pan type collar giving it a new look. His beard was trimmed neatly and added a scruffy feel to this opulent look. He topped this off with a heavy shawl with a thick, embellished border.

Ishaan Khatter

The young actor made his Fashion Week debut walking for designer Kunal Rawal in a simple black embellished bandhgala with matching trousers. Leather shoes and his curls styled in a messy manner completed his showstopper look.

Aparshakti Khurana

Launching designers Sukriti and Aakriti's menswear line, Aparshakti Khurana looked handsome in a colourful bundi jacket over a simple creamy white kurta and tapered pants. The outfit fit him well and he further styled his look with brown loafers.

Who according to you was the best showstopper at this edition of Lakme Fashion Week? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Lakme Fashion Week Day 4: Ishaan Khatter, Radhika Madan, Sonakshi Sinha & Aparshakti Khurana play showstoppers

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :LAKME FASHION WEEK

Share your comment ×