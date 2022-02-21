Radhika Madan, Kiara Advani to Sanya Malhotra: The BEST & WORST dressed stars at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards

Sunday evening was a starry night as the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 took place in Mumbai. The red carpet saw some of the leading Bollywood celebrities put on their ethnic best and sashay down looking stylish.

Take a look at the roundup of the best and worst dressed stars who walked down the red carpet putting forth their most glitzy looks last night.

Kiara Advani

Making a strong case for sarees, Kiara, who took home the Critics award for Best Actress for her role in Shershaah, walked the red carpet in an ombre sunset-hued Tarun Tahiliani number. The chiffon piece was styled with minimal jewels in the form of statement jhumka earrings and her hair pulled back into a neat bun, secured with white jasmine flowers and minimal makeup with defined eyes.

Radhika Madan

Looking ravishing on the red carpet, Radhika Madan picked out a black and white lehenga set by Sukriti and Aakriti which featured a geometric printed lehenga paired with a glitzy shimmery blouse. Poker-straight hair and a statement choker were all she needed to complete this simple yet elegant look.

Sanya Malhotra

Becoming one with the red carpet, the gorgeous leading lady struck a pose in an opulent red Shantanu and Nikhil lehenga that featured a heavy embroidered flared skirt. She styled this with an off-shoulder red blouse and a see-through tulle dupatta. A statement silver choker, shimmery red eyeshadow and curls styled to perfection completed the diva's look.

Lara Dutta Bhupati

The actress looked ultra-glam in a shimmery maroon gown with abstract flowy designs. The outfit also featured dramatic cape sleeves and hugged her figure. While her outfit was gorgeous, the actress sported a statement diamond necklace with a sapphire stone in between that was loud and quite garish. We'd have loved the look more sans the neckpiece.

Raveena Tandon

Looking her elegant best, Raveena Tandon rocked a brown drape over a statement embellished blouse. The outfit featured scattered mirror work over her saree and she accessorised this look with a statement necklace and bracelet. The diva looked lovely with pink roses in her hair and defined eyes to complete her look.

Shraddha Arya

The television star also graced the event with her presence. She looked gorgeous in a pretty pink silk saree with a statement gold border and gold paisley printed embroidery all over. She styled this with heavy temple jewellery which included a statement gold necklace and earrings. With her hair pulled back into a simple bun, rosy cheeks and defined eyes completed the actress' look. We loved her saree but wished her jewellery was more minimal. A statement gold choker would have done the trick.

Sidharth Malhotra

The handsome hunk also walked the red carpet at the awards show and even took home the award for critics choice of best actor. He rocked a classic black bandhgala by ace designer Rohit Bal and paired it with black trousers. A dash of sparkle in the form of Jimmy Choo shoes and simple black rings completed the Shershaah star's red carpet look.

Ahan Shetty

The Tadap star took home the award for best debut for his role in Tadap. For this, the debutant kept his look relatively clean and fuss-free in a black suit paired with a crisp white shirt and shiny black dress shoes.

Who, according to you, was the best and worst dressed of the night? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani sparkles in a sunset-hued Tarun Tahiliani saree for the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards: Yay or Nay?