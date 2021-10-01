Radhika Madan's Shiddat promotional wardrobe is all things experimental, fun & a fresh spin on Y2K fashion

Radhika Madan has always looked like the girl next door. Her comfort-first, easy looks have ensured she fits the part well. The Angrezi Medium actress' next film, Shiddat's promotional looks were out of the box and fun, giving a fresh spin to the current Y2K trend that's big in fashion right now.

Bold colours, flared bellbottoms, exaggerated silhouettes and more the diva's looks were bright, bold and beautiful. Take a look at the 26-year-old's colourful promotional wardrobe for her next film.

To kick things off, the Pataakha star struck a pose in a pair of monochrome gingham Berksha pants styled with a Jaywaking crop top. While Madan got mixed reviews for this look styled by Sukriti Grover, we quite liked this unusual look. Her bell-bottom pants bore slits on them and were styled with black pumps and a matching black belt.

Making a strong case for florals with her next look, the diva slipped into a white dress with red floral prints all over by Rebel India. A pair of white strappy block heels topped off this simple yet sophisticated look.

Looking like a sunshine girl, Radhika then changed into a bright yellow coordinated set by July Issue. The crop top featured exaggerated sleeves styled with a high-waisted ruched yellow skirt. A pair of black block heels and her hair pulled up into a simple ponytail completed the diva's look.

For a contrasting look, the diva picked out a red polka-dot crop top from Flirtatious. The actress who will be starring opposite Sunny Kaushal in Shiddat, styled this with pale blue flared pants from Madison. Red pumps and her hair styled into beachy waves completed her look.

Making a strong case for latex, Radhika Madan then stepped into a latex black dress, giving the LBD a new spin. With a ruched neckline, mid-length sleeves and strappy stilettos, this look was quite a letdown compared to the rest of her experimental ones.

Looking pretty in pink, for her next Shiddat promotional look, Radhika Madan picked yet another ruched dress, this time in a silky, satin material. The dress featured some dramatic details like a one-off shoulder and a ruffle long train. Transparent stilettos and her hair styled into barrel waves completed the actress' look.

In one of her most colourful looks so far, Radhika paired a bright orange Flirtatious bodysuit featuring a waist cut-out, with a high-waisted body-hugging leather skirt from Benetton. Rounded off with neutral-tone pumps and a simple gold necklace, this outfit was one of its kind and we loved the look from head-to-toe!

For her last look, Madan put her desi foot forward in a floral lehenga perfect for this festive season. The House of Hiya outfit came with a bralette-style embroidered blouse paired with a high-waist lehenga that bore shades of blue, salmon and wheat botanical prints on it. Oxidised jewellery further complemented this look.

We loved almost all of Radhika Madan's looks for the promotions of her film. What are your thoughts? Comment below and let us know!

