Raf Simons joins hands with Miuccia Prada as the new Co Creative Director of Prada

Yesterday was a delight for fashion aficionados who have admired Raf’s aesthetics since his days at Jil Sander. Now the Belgian fashion designer is about to set on a Italian journey with Prada. Take a look!

Enjoying a slothful Sunday, sluggishly scrolling through Instagram and just when we thought our Sunday couldn’t get any better, boom! Prada announces Raf Simons as the brand’s new co-creative director alongside Miuccia Prada. What a great way to snap back to reality after being in a weekend trance. “When I was a girl, I always wanted to be different, and before the others,” Miuccia Prada told Vogue back in 2004. She shaped the creative structure of Prada by her power to reimagine what the future for fashion might look like. Raf Simons on the other hand is an innovative menswear designer; alum of Jil Sander, Christian Dior and Calvin Klein.

The two famously opinionated maestros of the fashion industry will be joining hands to reimagine the brand’s creative inclination for the year 2020. This power move also places its faith in the hands of creative imagination in a time frame where most brands are obsessed about exponential growth and number crunching. Miuccia Prada has always been vocal about her belief that ideas matter to her more and aesthetics are totally secondary. We think it is safe to say that in Raf Simons she has found a perfect collaborator.

Although the two creative minds hail from very different backgrounds, they share a common passion for art, design, disruptive takes on historical dresses and a technology-friendly approach towards the present and the future. For Raf Simons, his appointment as the Co-Creative Director at Prada is an opportunity “to re-look at how creativity can evolve in today’s fashion system.” This collaboration is a wind that carries a promise of creative excitement for both the designers.

What do you think about Raf Simons joining hands with Miuccia Prada? A dream or disaster for fashion aficionados? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion and Beauty, follow @pinkvillafashion

Read More