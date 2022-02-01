Rahul Mishra collaborates with Reliance Brands Limited for a new ready-to-wear line

The latest luxury designer to collaborate with an affordable retailer to create a ready-to-wear line is Rahul Mishra. The only Indian designer to have showcased his work at the Paris Couture Week has tied hands with Reliance Brands Limited (RBL) with a 60:40 partnership, for a new yet-to-be-named brand.

The Delhi-based designer took to his Instagram to share the news yesterday. Mishra's brand, for which he will act as Creative Director, will encompass not only outfits but also foray into accessories, footwear, beauty and home decor. His brand, Rahul Mishra will continue as a separate entity.

The first store of the brand that is yet to be named, will be both online and offline as to have a wider audience. The brick and mortar store is also set to be at one of the fashion capitals in the world, either London, New York or Dubai, RBL's managing director, Darshan Mehta told Mint.

Mishra is known for his mindful fashion and ensures traditionality and modernity are perfectly encompassed with each other. He currently has two flagship stores in India and a large international clientele since his Indian motifs and European cuts are much admired.

"Reflecting on the critical and commercial success of Rahul Mishra couture collections, it has been our desire to equally focus on ready to wear business and extend our universe by democratising the fashion cultivated by us," Mishra said in the release.

Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. said, "Accompanied with his expertise in leveraging international fashion forums to accelerate brand building and creating a global consumer base, it's the perfect secret sauce to co-create a global brand. It's a strategic part of our ongoing commitment to nurture Indian art and culture."

