Rahul Vaidya & Disha Parmar picked THIS designer’s creations for their wedding & it’s gorgeous as ever

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s nuptials were the perfect traditional affair and the couple picked out THIS designer’s creation. Check it out
Weddings in India have always been a larger than life event and things are taken a notch higher when a celebrity decides to marry the love of their life. Bigg Boss contestant, Rahul Vaidya just got married to his girlfriend, Disha Parmar and like every Indian wedding, it was a larger than life event. Right from the wedding to the guest list and the outfits, the couple have taken the internet by a storm. 

While the wedding was a private affair, it was Disha’s bridal trousseau that stunned us. The actress chose for the perfect red lehenga for the BIG day and the Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla creations was clearly a gorgeous one. Disha wore the lehenga from ASAL bore gota work all over while ablas were scattered all over her blouse to create the perfect bridal look. The actress then picked out a sheer dupatta that was draped over her head while the peacock motifs all over the ghagra complemented the outfit. With a contrasting statement necklace, earrings and a nose ring, Parmar completed her look. 

Rahul, on the other hand, let his bride be the centre of attention and picked out an ivory creation by the designer duo. The sherwani bore embroideries all over while a pair of matching mojaris added extra oomph to the look. In true groom style, he picked out a turban and styled the accessorised look with layered necklaces. 

