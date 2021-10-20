Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar pull off everything from dressy casuals to ethnic formals & give couple style goals

Television and Bigg Boss fans' favourite couple, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are undoubtedly one of the cutest couples we've seen. The duo who tied the knot on July 16 has been setting couple goals for the longest time. Not just personality-wise, the two even manage to complement each other well when it comes to picking outfits. Whether they need to dress up or dress down, they manage to do both impeccably well!

For a date night in the city, much before their wedding, Rahul and Disha kept their looks simple while stepping out. She rocked a floral maxi dress with white sneakers while the actor kept it casual in a white shirt paired over blue jeans. A pair of white sneakers to twin with his lady love completed the star's look.

The actor clearly has no qualms when it comes to repeating his outfits. For another outing, he opted for the exact same outfit and accessorised with a pair of yellow-tinted sunglasses. Disha on the other hand looked chic in a black bodysuit and blue skinny high-waist jeans, complete with loafers and blue-tinted sunnies.

At the airport, Bigg Boss 14's first runner up kept things casual in a yellow T-shirt paired with blue jeans, sneakers, a cap and sunglasses. Disha too kept her look ultra-casual in a pink sweatshirt and black leggings as they jet-setted out of the city together.

For a date night out with fellow contestants and fan favourite couple Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni, the Bade Acche Lagte Hai actress painted a pretty picture in a black mini dress paired with silver slides and a touch of makeup on her face to enhance her features. The singer twinned with his lady love in a black shirt styled with blue jeans and white sneakers, making for an effortlessly stylish look.

At the duo's mehendi event, as part of their wedding festivities, Rahul and Disha looked adorable in desi outfits. The former was dressed in a satin pastel green kurta set and brown loafers while Disha looked pretty in a hot pink kurta styled with sharara pants and heavy jewellery to complete her look.

