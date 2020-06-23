  1. Home
Rajesh Pratap Singh has been appointed as the new creative director of Satya Paul

The brand took to Instagram to break the news to their fans and followers. 
Rajesh Pratap Singh has been appointed as the new creative director of Satya PaulRajesh Pratap Singh has been appointed as the new creative director of Satya Paul
Popular Indian design label Satya Paul has a new creative director. In an announcement made by the brand on its Instagram handle, it was announced that fashion designer Rajesh Pratap Singh will be the new chief creative director of the brand. He will be overseeing the collection for both men and women and present his first collection for Fall/Winter 2020-21. 

Talking about taking on the role to Vogue, he said, "There was a great direction when Mr Paul was here, arguably one fo the finest creative minds we had, his printing was legendary. He broke a lot of rules, which was interesting." 
But the designer believes that with time, the production and style of the brand got "watered down". Singh got involved when it needed an upgrade. What lies ahead for Singh is managing his brand while also keeping a keen eye on Satya Paul and ensuring the two remain different. 
A spokesperson for Satya Paul said, "Rajesh Pratap Singh is one of the most talented designers of our time. His eye for detail and exceptional creative nerve" is what the brand is looking at since he manages to blend modernism and traditional, exceptionally well. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"Creativity involves breaking out of expected patterns in order to look at things in a different way" - Rajesh Pratap Singh.

A post shared by Satya Paul (@satyapaulindia) on

The iconic '80s brand that is known for its prints that were once ahead of its time, is keen on the fresh look that Singh is expected to bring to the brand. 

What are your thoughts on this new collaboration? Comment below and let us know. 

