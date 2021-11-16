Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa wear Sabyasachi outfits for wedding: Latter's veil features heartfelt Bengali verse

Long-time partners, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa finally tied the knot earlier this week. The duo shared the adorable pictures from their intimate wedding ceremony that took place in Chandigarh with a few noteworthy faces including Farakh Khan present. The duo who has been dating for the last 11 years opted for customised Sabyasachi ensembles for their big day.

Patralekhaa who belongs to a Bengali family shared the connection with her designer. She wore a red tulle embroidered buti saree and an embroidered veil which was inscribed by a Bengali verse "Aamar poran bhora bhalobasha aami tomaye shomorpon korilam," inscribed by Sabyasachi, which translates to "I surrender to you my love-filled heart." The actress who was styled by celebrity stylist Namita Alexander for her wedding day, also opted for jewels by Sabyasachi for the grand occasion. The Sabyasachi Heritage jewellery featured 22k gold with uncut diamonds, pearls and emeralds in the form of a heavy necklace, matching earrings, bangles, maang-tikka and nath. Patralekhaa looked like an ideal Bengali bride with mehendi on the tips of her fingers and the dotted-line bindi design above her eyebrows.

Rajkummar Rao also wore a churidar from Sabyasachi's creations. His Bangalore silk kurta was paired with an ivory silk jacket that featured gold plated Bengal tiger buttons. A Japanese pearl necklace from Sabysachi's jewellery collection, styled by his go-to celebrity stylist Anisha Jain, completed his look.

Here's wishing the adorable couple a happy married life ahead! What are your thoughts on their wedding outfits? Comment below and let us know.

