This Rakhi, look for these B'Town sister brother duo styles that are worth digging

Celebs have mostly been a hit in serving up outfit inspiration for the longest time. Dressing up perfect feels almost like a breeze to them. If you're in the Raksha Bandhan celebration mode today, we've picked up a few style tips from sister brother duos of B-town who also share an enviable relationship and look ultra-fashionable together.

Whether you’re ready to be partial to desi outfits, casuals or formals, these style tips can sure keep you in a festive state of mind. Here’s the style ride you’ll be super excited to hop onto with your sibling. While red and gold have been doing the rounds since forever, Sara Ali Khan’s short Anarkali suit set by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla remains a favourite of ours. It featured a short top that opened into a flare and bore bell sleeves, she partnered her stunning attire with matching pants, statement earrings, and juttis. ’s blue kurta with gold and silver detailing made him look dapper when he sealed his outfit with white churidar and velvet blue mojaris. Sibling style nailed to perfection, right?

Is it a day to remember if you don’t twin with your brother dearest? Ahuja won full marks as she picked out a Cecilie Bahnsen white poplin dress that came with a host of cute delights like ruffles, and puffy sleeves. She complemented her maxi number with silver chunky jewellery, black sunglasses, and a handbag. While Harshvardhan Kapoor went with a Greg Lauren white tee, ripped jeans from Amiri, and black sunglasses. What’s got us interested are those Dior Air Jordan 1 High sneakers that both the Kapoor siblings chose. Sneakerheads here’s something to take note of.

There’s nothing that adds an instant factor of chic than with a slit dress. Janhvi Kapoor opted for a Nedo cold-shoulder dress made with a lacey fabric that entailed a slit, she rounded it off with nude pumps. donned a jacquard blue blazer over a white shirt and trousers. His formal shoes finished off the look for him. Here’s how to walk into a show like fashion-forward siblings.

Pataudi siblings sure know how to work an ethnic number like they were born to do it. While they run a label of their own, it’s always best to make notes of how they look great together. Both Soha Ali Khan and kept the ethnic mode going strong with their blue and grey kurtas that were embroidered meticulously with golden threads. Are you ready to put out a striking pose with your sister?

Whose style resonates with yours?

