Raksha Bandhan 2021: Hrithik Roshan to Shahid Kapoor: 5 Celeb inspired ways to look dapper in ethnic ensembles

If you are done with your rakhi and gift purchase and have got your whole day planned out, here is the next important step for the grand day, deciding what to wear! It’s time to suit up in ethnic numbers to match with your sister’s glam look for this Raksha Bandhan. Take style inspiration from these stars to amp up your fashion game for the day.

While your everyday casuals do not match with the spirit of the Raksha Bandhan celebration, comfortable yet modish styles can make you look more dynamic and charming for this special day. Well, who doesn’t want to look better if not on par with their siblings? These Bollywood heartthrobs’ styles are something we have always looked up to and their fab look in ethnic outfits sure make our hearts flutter! If you too wanna rock the day with your dapper looks, take style lessons from these stars to up your Raksha Bandhan -ready look.

Not everyone is blessed with a face like Hrithik Roshan’s. The Krrish star’s style has always been crisp, gallant and top-notch. He looked suave in a navy blue Nehru jacket over a white kurta and fitted churidar pants that makes a perfect look for your grand celebration tomorrow! He completed his stun-max avatar in Shantanu and Nikhil creation with a pair of deep brown loafers.

Keeping it simple yet stylish is the Marjaavaan actor’s special style move. His comfy look in a blue kurta that featured embroidered motifs and churidar pants is an elegant ethnic number that goes well for all traditional occasions without being overboard. He made the style look Indian in all ways teaming it up with black and white Kolhapuri chappals.

Saif Ali Khan opted for a bottle green kurta and white straight pants to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with his sister Soha Ali Khan. His choice of dark green is the perfect pick to look vibrant and luxe in a subtle way. Saif’s minimalist look was rounded off with well-groomed that emanated a majestic vibe.

Kartik Aaryan

With his dashing looks, Kartik Aaryan always steals the show. His Manish Malhotra number looked regal with ethnic look resham embroidery on the yolk, shoulders, cuffs and at the bottom of the bucket cut dark grey kurta. He paired it with ivory pants that looked dapper in his uber-cool traditional style. The dark grey kurta featured accents of neon green hue that gave his look a trendy twist.

Shahid Kapoor was at his traditional best in his cream-coloured kurta set. His Kunal Rawal number featured a buttery beige silk button down kurta that bore embroidery details in the same hue and slim fit white pants. Shahid’s impeccable style suits every man who loves minimalist looks that make a statement with its own refined debonair charms. The Kabir Singh star completed her look with brown leather shoes and looked perfect in all ways.

Whose style inspired you the most to look dapper in ethnic sets for this Raksha Bandhan? Tell us in the comments below.

