Raksha Bandhan 2022: Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif to Kriti Sanon: 6 sharara sets for a glam plus fab day

The festive month looks fabulous! It's Raksha Bandhan o'clock and how would you make the most of it? Meet your siblings, exchange greetings, and follow the tradition of sealing your bond forever. With so much to celebrate, the need to dress up also becomes a happy activity. That one chance you get to make a good day a glam one, would you miss it? We can't be more excited to go all 'hurrah' for sharara sets that are gorgeous to an ineffable length. From Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif to Kriti Sanon, pick your tips from their past looks on how to ring in the festive joys in style.

Sara Ali Khan

Stay here folks, the queen of getting ethnic looks right showed another elegant reference. You don't need a bright hue to make your day look the brightest, keep it minimal and majestic in a similar sharara set. The Atrangi Re actress rocked a mini kurta that had noodle straps, embroidered patterns, and colourful embellishments. Teamed with flared sharara bottoms and a chiffon dupatta, her look was accessorised with juttis, silver bangles, and stone drop earrings.

Kiara Advani

If 'more is more' is bad, then we don't want to be right. This is royalty personified! Seen in Ritika Mirchandani's creation, the JugJugg Jeeyo actress donned a blush pink peplum-style kurta and wide-legged sharara bottoms. This embroidered number also had major glitter to offer. Complete your look with dangler earrings.

Deepika Padukone

So green. So sparkly. That's the kind of light a true star brings. The Gehraiyaan actress opted for a green ethnic suit by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The gold zari embroidered work on both the close-neck kurta, comfy flared bottoms, and dupatta. Keep this classy look as outstanding as you should with statement gold earrings.

Kriti Sanon

When pink meets succession. Thanks to the Adipurush actress, we're now in love with pink more than ever. This Shivan & Narresh two-piece colour coordinated set featured flared sharara pants and semi-sheer kurta with puff sleeves. The striking spread of sequin embellishments is what made it look all the more enticing. Embrace a good accessory game with studded jewellery or keep it simple with no-shine ones.

Katrina Kaif

Let's hear it for the Phone Bhoot actress and her red hot glam game. Dressed in a Manish Malhotra saree cum sharara creation, you can be the extra you so wish to look today. This monotone attire was complemented with a chunky necklace.

Janhvi Kapoor

'Blue-ty', isn't she? Prints that are made to take your breath away! This Lagoona floral printed three-piece ensemble by Anita Dongre doesn't carry your regular kurta. This brings with it a crop top, high-waisted flared bottoms, and an ankle-length jacket. This indo-western attire looked top-tier with gold strappy stilettos and lovely silver earrings that had mini pearl beads.

Whose outfit looks the best? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Ananya Panday in The Ikat Story & Peony Swimwear co-ords serves lit beach vacay style inspiration; Yay or Nay?











