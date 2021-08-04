Rakul Preet Singh’s pink outfits made us want to give this colour a prime spot in our closet

If black is a colour you’ve been betting high above anything else, you’ll have to remind yourself time and again, there are more hues to add to your wardrobe. Think pink, looks and feels mainstream but is there a moment it won’t be able to make for a peppy look? You can wear pink outfits all day long that comes with the idea of comfortable charm so you know what to stick onto from today.

Pink ensembles are not the one that doesn’t make for a bygone story, they’re always ready to refresh your style. There’s nothing that can get more drama-free than pinks. To get in the flux, we’ve dug up Rakul Preet Singh’s Instagram to show you there’s a pink outfit for every event, and trust us, you’ll never forget this shade.

Care for co-ords? You’ll say a yes if the chic is the term you swear by as you get ready for a birthday party. The De De Pyaar De actress went all-out with pink as she donned an SZG crop top and high-waisted flare pants. She added a dose of edge with her white leather boots.

Pantsuits emanate a formal vibe only said no one ever. If they did, show them how to take to a club with side cut-out details. Rakul gave us major glam inspo in a Deepika Nagpal label that bore a blazer with lapels, flap pockets, and a single gold button. The plunging neckline number was paired with matching trousers and blush pink strappy heels.

All that’ll make you hop onto the not-so-common jumpsuit. The Yaariyan actress picked out a Dalida Ayach Boutique number that looked a lot like separates to put together but then this one-piece attire was woven together. If occasional drama sounds good to you, choose this route as the top entails a bow on the shoulder and a drape that lands on the floor. Tip: Keep gold hoop earrings, finger rings, and transparent strappy heels beside you. This is perfect for a cocktail party.

Did someone say a skirt set? There’s no better idea when it’s in pink. Rakul paired her mini skater skirt with a close-neck white shirt that consisted of shredded feather details. She layered it up with rolled-up sleeves. To wrap her day’s outfit, she slid her feet into white ankle-strap heels.

A little traditional, a little contemporary. What a combo! Dressed to the nines in an ivory maxi dress that looked put together when paired with a sleeveless pink collared jacket of the same length as the dress. With silver jhumkas, finger rings and flat footwear, she laid her trust.

Which outfit do you like the best? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 5 Times B town beauties showed us how to up the ante with bell sleeved outfits