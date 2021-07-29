Rakul Preet's stunning gowns are glam goals that will make you want to get out of bed and dress up

You may have put a pause on events but your favourite gowns waited too long to say hello to you. Try all you can to ignore them and you’ll probably fail because you might have donned them at least once in lockdown for a virtual party. After all, their elegance is irresistible and the obsession you have for them isn’t going anywhere, right? They probably do not believe in making subtle statements because they’re all for going nifty. If gowns have taken you to many events, you know where your heart lies already! To pump up your style now which seems more apt than ever, below are a few references we picked up from actress Rakul Preet’s gram who favours pink outfits, and regardless of this inseparable bond, she manages to inject glam into her style game like an effortless charmer. Check out the many times she’s fallen in love with gowns.

A white dress is always a success. Read this twice and take your tip from the De De Pyaar De actress. Looking straight up fab in an Evyatar Myor white close-neck drape gown that featured a thigh-high slit and a full-sleeve on one side while the other had a cape-like detail that flowed down. She chose to seize this look with drop earrings and strappy heels.

Aren’t we all a little too ready to ditch our no-shine outfits for this sparkly number? Rakul picked out a Dolly J Studio one-shoulder silver gown that consisted of a flowy drape on one side and a thigh-high slit. The stunner skipped accessories and wrapped them with black stilettos.

Slip back into the season of swanky style that entailed everything glittery, fun, and plush vibes. The Yaariyan actress donned a Dalida Ayach pink strapless gown that had lit details designed in floral prints. It also had a slit, and a tulle drape attached to the back of the dress that flowed from the waist down. To complement her pretty attire, she banked upon studded danglers, fingerings, and ankle-strap heels.

Give your undivided attention to all the colours in the spectrum. Because a little colour play is a must to keep things edgy and when perfect to keep the style mundane away. Rakul wore a Gavin Miguel multi-coloured voluminous tulle gown that was amped up with a plunging neckline.

A satin story that has a thigh-high slit has our heart. The off-shoulder cream-hued gown had two-tiered fabric attached to the neckline followed by a ruched look. It also had a tie-up detail with fabric that landed on the floor which made it look like a princess dress. She was all game for a monotone look as she opted for similar coloured strappy heels.

Which dress is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 5 Times Sonam Kapoor Ahuja proved that you should leave it to mini bags to make massive style statements