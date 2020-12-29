Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt keep things casual at the airport in monochromatic tracksuits; Yay or Nay?

Both Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt put their stylish foot forward as they gear up for a holiday. Check it out

Quite a lot of celebrities are stepping out of the city to celebrate the holiday season and ring in the new year with family and loved ones. While we saw and depart just a few hours ago, we now have and flying out of the city along with and sister, Riddhima. Both the actors looked their stylish best in monochromatic ensembles.Â

First up, we have Ranbir Kapoor who looked his casual best in a bright blue tracksuit. The tracksuit featured a pair of jogger pants paired with a plain black tee and a blue collared jacket over it. He styled the look with white high-top sneakers that added a sporty touch to the look while a black backpack hung down from his shoulders. He covered most of his face with blue sunglasses while showing off his beard and perfectly set hair.Â

Alia on the other hand chose for an olive tracksuit that bore jogger pants featuring side pockets and a narrow hem. She styled the pants with a simple white tank top and layered it with a crop hoodie jacket. A pair of white platform sneakers perfectly matched her outfit while a cream backpack was her accessory of choice. Ms Bhatt opted to go makeup free and covered her face with a cream coloured mask while pulling her hair back in a ponytail.Â

What are your thoughts about their monochromatic looks? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read:Â Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone's EXPENSIVE airport looks prove that couples who slay together, stay together

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :viral bhayani

Share your comment ×